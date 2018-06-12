Off-Duty Officer Arraigned For Accidental Gun Discharge

June 12, 2018

40-year-old Mark Andrew Boudreau of Flushing was arraigned in 53rd District Court Monday on one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage over $50 in connection with the May 5th incident.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler previously told WHMI Boudreau, an off-duty Flint officer, was standing on the gym floor when the firearm discharged. The bullet went into the gym floor and though there were no injuries from the gunshot, one person was treated by EMS for a twisted ankle. The wrestling meet resumed after about 50 minutes.



The weapon was the officer's off-duty sidearm, which he was legally licensed to carry. The wrestling meet was not a Fowlerville district event, but instead one organized by a third party. Boudreau is due back in court for a pre-trial hearing June 25th. (DK)