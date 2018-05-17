Officers Charged With Fraudulent Vehicle Checks Headed To Trial

May 17, 2018

Three current and former police officers charged with falsifying state vehicle inspection documents have been bound over for trial.



65-year-old Robert Greene of Canton (top), and his two sons, 42-year-old Tim Greene of Romulus (middle) and 43-year-old John Greene of Wyandotte (bottom), were bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday, after District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis determined there was enough evidence to send their case to trial. Each defendant is charged with various counts of uttering and publishing connected to allegations that they falsified documents for inspections intended to detect stolen vehicles and parts.



Lt. Tim Greene of the Northfield Township Police department was placed on unpaid administrative leave last year prior to the investigation. His brother, John Greene, was a Detroit Public Schools Public Safety Officer, while their father, Robert Greene, is a former VanBuren Township Officer. The trio is facing local charges because they were authorized by the Hamburg Township Police Department to conduct the inspections. No Hamburg officers were involved, nor was that department in any way implicated in the investigation.



Also charged in the case is a Redford Police Department Detective, a Detroit Police Officer, a former Chief of the Bangor Police Department and a former Riverview Police Officer.



Future court dates for the Greenes’ have not been set at this time. (DK)