Mason Man Killed In Crash

August 25, 2018

A Mason man is dead and a Webberville man hospitalized following a Friday crash.



The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 2pm Friday to Okemos Road and Howell Road in Alaiedon Township for a two car crash that resulted in a fatality. The Office reports a vehicle traveling southbound on Okemos Road was being driven by a 76-year-old Mason man. He was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Howell Road being driven by a 30-year-old Webberville man. There is a stop sign for both directions of traffic on Howell Road. Authorities say the Mason man died at the scene while the Webberville man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



The Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause and says the intersection was closed for a few hours. (JM)