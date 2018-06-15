Old Plank Road In Wixom To Close Saturday

A road closure is scheduled this weekend in the City of Wixom for culvert replacement.



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Old Plank Road just north of Pontiac Trail to through traffic on Saturday to replace a culvert under the road. The detour for through traffic will be Pontiac Trail to South Hill Road to Maple Road, back to Old Plank Road and vice versa. Old Plank Road carries approximately 5,490 vehicles daily. The work is being done during the weekend to minimize traffic impacts. The Road Commission says the culvert replacement is expected to be completed by the end of the day on Saturday. However in case of inclement weather, an alternate date of Sunday, June 17th has been set for the culvert replacement.



Details and a detour map are available through the link. (JM)