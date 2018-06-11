Donations Sought For Olds Cemetery

June 11, 2018

Donations are being sought toward renovations at the Olds Cemetery in the South Lyon area.



The cemetery is said to be falling apart and the South Lyon Area Historical Society is accepting donations for much needed work. It’s an old pioneer cemetery located south of Eight Mile, near Pontiac Trail dating back to the 1830’s. The society is having three veteran headstones repaired this year but is also in need of a volunteer surveyor, some stone for the driveway and a sign. Officials say a lot of work has been done to date but there’s still more to go.



Donations toward the Olds Cemetery can be made to the South Lyon Area Historical Society. Photo: Steve Roberts. (JM)