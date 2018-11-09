Open House Gathers More Feedback for Transit Master Plan

A group of local transportation officials and analysts working to develop the Transit Master Plan for Livingston County are centering their efforts around public feedback in a multi-faceted approach.



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition, stakeholders and analysts from AECOM have been collecting data for the plan that aims to enhance and expand local transit services. An online survey was first posted in August and received over 800 responses. A public open house was then held at Genoa Township Hall Thursday to showcase and discuss the survey’s results.



The survey found within the county, residents are most seeking transportation services to the Grand River corridor between Brighton and Howell. Outside of the county, residents are most looking for service to the Detroit Metropolitan Airport, closely followed by the City of Ann Arbor. Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS) Director Greg Kellogg says the high demand for service to the airport could be satisfied with a potential partnership. The Michigan Flyer/Air Ride partners with Ann Arbor transit, providing transportation services from East Lansing to Ann Arbor and then to the airport from there. Kellogg says the company’s motor coach buses pass through Livingston County twelve times a day, but don’t stop because they don’t have a pick-up location and parking lot here for its customers in Livingston County. Kellogg says if a space could be created or established, they’d be interested in partnering with the company to provide residents with transportation to the airport.



While approximately 21,760 people live and work in Livingston County, more than 57,830 commute from the area to other counties. Kellogg says LETS is also looking into technology upgrades, ways to increase efficiency and scheduled services that would help take pressure off LETS’ dial-a-ride.



Still, those aiding in developing the Transit Plan are exploring the various options based on what residents want. Kellogg says they’re working hard to make public outreach a big component of the plan’s creation, adding the last thing they want to do is push services that residents and the county don’t want or need. AECOM Transportation Planner Jeromie Winsor says that’s why they’re seeking feedback from community members through multiple outlets and steps.



Winsor says information gathered from the first survey and the open house will help to determine the public’s priorities. Some of the options most frequently identified as priorities will next be put through an analysis for cost and feasibility purposes. A second survey will then seek input on potential actions that could be taken. Winsor says eventually all of that feedback will be used in developing the Transit Master Plan, which includes goals that aim to improve system efficiency, provide regional connections and potentially building collaborations across counties.



More information about the Transit Master Plan, materials from Thursday's open house and the new survey can be found at the link below.