#OptOutside Event On Black Friday At Island Lake Rec Area

November 13, 2018

Livingston County residents are being encouraged put away the leftovers and spend the day after Thanksgiving at Michigan state parks.



All Recreation Passport fees are waived on Black Friday so that individuals and families can #OptOutside at their favorite state park. Locally at the Island Lake Recreation Area, there will be a group hike on the Hickory Ridge Hiking Trail. The hike starts at the Kent Lake parking lot at 1pm with the Friends of Island Lake State Recreation Area, REI, and Crossroads Group Sierra Club. Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and a hunting season hike, as Opening Day of firearm deer season is this Thursday.



The hike will be five miles or 2.5 miles, and organizers say there are plenty of points for people to drop off if they prefer a shorter distance. Details are available through the link. Facebook photos. (JM)