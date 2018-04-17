Over 40 Employers Recruiting At Regional Job Fair

April 17, 2018

Local job seekers have an opportunity to connect with potential employers at a job fair this week.



Area employers will be recruiting candidates for hundreds of job openings at the 14th annual Livingston Regional Job Fair Thursday from 3-7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township.



Bill Sleight, Director of Michigan Works! Southeast, says there will be representatives from a wide variety of companies at the event, seeking candidates for hundreds of positions ranging in experience level and field. Sleight says the job fair is a unique opportunity as it allows potential employees and employers to connect face-to-face; something that’s become less frequent in the era of technology.



Sleight says the online job search and application process is much more impersonal, while an in-person conversation provides an element that is important in selecting a candidate. Sleight says his biggest piece of advice is that job seekers come prepared. That means doing research on certain companies before attending the fair, dressing professionally and bringing a resume.



In addition to meeting directly with employers, attendees will have the opportunity to attend live workshops that will help them improve their resume. A bank of computers will also be available so that job seekers can search and apply for jobs online.



The Livingston Regional Job Fair is presented by the Job Fair Planning Committee, which consists of representatives from more than 15 local organizations including state and local workforce agencies, local chambers of commerce, post-secondary education, and local nonprofit agencies.



Registration for the event is requested. More information can be found at the link below. (DK)