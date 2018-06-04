Overpass Reconstruction Will Again Close Westbound I-96

June 4, 2018

Another full freeway closure is planned on westbound I-96 tonight, resulting in detours and possibly delays tonight in the Brighton area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that westbound I-96 will be closed at Kensington Road for the Pleasant Valley Road overpass reconstruction. This is the third full closure to be scheduled during the project. Westbound I-96 from Kensington Road to Spencer Road will close starting at 11:00 tonight. It will remain closed until 5am Tuesday.



Work to construct a new bridge is underway after it was significantly damaged last September by a flatbed semi hauling several boom lifts. Work also includes raising the bridge over I-96 to increase its overall height. The posted detour during tonight’s closure utilizes Kensington Road to Grand River to old US-23 to Spencer Road to westbound I-96. (JK)