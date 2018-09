Overturned Semi Shuts Down US-23

September 24, 2018

UPDATE: All lanes re-opened before 5:30pm.





An overturned semi is causing problems on US- 23 in the Brighton area.



All lanes of northbound US-23 are currently blocked just before I-96. The ramp from eastbound I-96 to northbound US-23 is also closed. The incident happened around 3:30pm and a long term shut down is anticipated as it will take some time for crews to upright the semi.



