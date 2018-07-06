Paddle To The Symphony Returning

A popular event celebrating outdoor Recreation that offers a cultural experience is returning to Kensington Metropark next week.



Paddle to the Symphony is returning to Kensington Metropark for its 20th year on Saturday, July 14that Maple Beach. The event which will feature performances from The Michigan Philharmonic group, and also canoeing. Paddle to the Symphony has grown to be a celebration for Southeast Michigan outdoor enthusiasts. The event is now run as a SOLAR outdoors activity. SOLAR is a Southeast Michigan based social club dedicated to the enjoyment of nature and outdoor activites.



The concert is free but those who want to join the paddle event, are asked to pre-register. The cost is $30 for those who don’t have a kayak, and those who bring their own will pay $15, $10 for members. The deadline to sign up is Friday July 13th.(EO)