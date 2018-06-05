Brighton Woman Bound Over In Teen's Sexual Assault

June 5, 2018

A Livingston County woman has been bound over for trial on charges connected to an incident in which she allegedly facilitated an encounter where a minor was sexually assaulted and impregnated.



26-year-old Paige Nicole VanCamp of Brighton is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She was recently bound over to Lenawee County Circuit Court, where she waived her arraignment. A pre-trial date is set for June 26th. Authorities say that in September of 2016 VanCamp drove a 16-year-old girl to Adrian with plans to have sex with her, another woman and a man. The teen was allegedly plied with alcohol and pressured to have sex with the man, which resulted in her pregnancy.



32-year-old Shane Rodgers, a parolee from Adrian, was originally charged with first-degree CSC for assaulting and impregnating the teen. He pleaded guilty to a reduced count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced last month to five to 15 years in prison. (JK)