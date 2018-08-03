Pair Sentenced For 2015 Sexual Assault

August 3, 2018

A Stockbridge man and Williamston man charged with sexual assault case have been sentenced.



27-year-old Vincent Albert Gentilozzi of Williamston and 34-year-old Jon McClain Martin of Stockbridge were originally charged with 1st degree criminal sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor for an incident in 2015 involving a teenage girl. But in June the pair entered a no contest plea to a single count of felonious assault in exchange for the other counts being dropped. On Wednesday, they were sentenced in Ingham County Circuit Court to one year in the county jail, with credit for one day served. They were also ordered to serve five years of probation.



Authorities originally received a report in March of 2015 that a 17-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by two men in Stockbridge Township. The case had languished for nearly two years with various motions, delays and adjournments. (JK)