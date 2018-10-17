Parking Restrictions Start Thursday On Second Street In Brighton

October 17, 2018

The City of Brighton is advising residents of parking restrictions associated with the Second Street reconstruction project this week.



The City advises that the contractor will begin pouring concrete curbs, sidewalks, and driveway approaches early Thursday morning. That work will take place on the west side of Second Street only, as concrete work for the east side of the street will take place at a later date. In order to allow the concrete to cure properly, residents will not be able to enter or exit their driveway for approximately 7-10 days. Vehicles will not be permitted to park along the street from 7am to 7pm during the day while crews are working. Parking will be available at the City lot at Center Street and Second Street, as well as the Millpond Manor parking lot. The City says it will advise those affected when it is safe to access driveways.



Those with questions should contact Andy Heise, onsite inspector: 517-348-5541 or

Daren Collins, DPW Superintendent: 810-225-8001. (JM)