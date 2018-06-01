Kick-Off Party Will Launch Hamburg Library's Summer Reading Program

The six Livingston County libraries will be celebrating the start of this year’s Summer Reading program, “Libraries Rock”, with various events. The Hamburg Township Library will hold its celebration this Friday, June 8th, from 7 to 9pm. The library is located at 10411 Merrill Road. The event will include popcorn, ice cream, games, face painting and balloon animals.



Those interested in taking part can also sign up for this year’s reading program and other summer events at the party. Participants in the reading program must be 17-years-old and under. After registering, participants can begin tracking their reading hours June 9th. Books must be from the Hamburg Library and new to the reader. Those who read and record at least ten hours can attend the program’s concluding party in August and will be eligible to enter a gift card drawing.



Pre-registration for Friday’s party is not required. Call 810-231-1771 or visit www.hamburglibrary.org for more information. Additional details can be found at the attachment below.