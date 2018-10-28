Pence to Campaign With Bishop Monday in Oakland County

October 28, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Michigan early next week, with plans to attend a campaign rally with 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop.



Pence will be campaigning with Bishop Monday at the Midfield Management Hanger #2 at the Oakland County International Airport on Highland Road in Waterford Township. Bishop, who is being challenged for his congressional seat by Democrat Elissa Slotkin, is currently seeking his third term in the U.S. House of Representatives.



Monday’s campaign rally will be open to the public. Pence, pictured here with Bishop and Lansing resident and autism advocate Xavier DeGroat at the White House in April, will also reportedly attend a rally in Grand Rapids the same day to campaign with Republican Senate candidate John James. Pence’s visit is the fifth time he has campaigned in Michigan during the midterm cycle and his eighth trip to the state since he was elected to office.