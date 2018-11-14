Pinckney Board Of Education Looking To Fill Vacancy

November 14, 2018

There’s a vacancy on the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education.



During last Tuesday's general election, there were three open seats with only two candidates running. Superintendent Rick Todd tells WHMI there is still one open seat that will need to be filled through the appointment process, which will occur during the November 29th board meeting. The meeting was re-scheduled due to lack of quorum on the originally scheduled November 15th date. The candidate appointed by the board for the position will serve a term through November 2020. Candidates must be a qualified resident of the Pinckney Community Schools district, at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a registered voter of the Pinckney Community Schools district.



An application for anyone interested in applying for the open board seat can be found through the provided link. (JM)