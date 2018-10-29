Volunteers Sought For Fall Cemetery Clean-Up In Pinckney

October 29, 2018

The Village of Pinckney is looking for volunteers to help spruce up one of the oldest features in the municipality during seasonal clean-ups.



The Pinckney Cemetery located just west of downtown Pinckney on M-36 dates back to the mid-1800’s and includes hundreds of burial sites. Village officials say there are two opportunities to serve the community this year and they’re putting out the call for volunteers on Saturday, November 3rd and Saturday, November 10th. Both clean-up dates will run from 9am to noon. Individuals, students, youth groups and organizations are needed to help out and officials say the project is also a great opportunity for those needing to log community service or volunteer hours.



Faded décor will be removed along with other yard waste and downed branches or tree limbs. Officials say as always, the biggest project will be focusing on leaf removal. Those with questions are asked to contact the Pinckney Village offices at 734-878-6206. (JM)