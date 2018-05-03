Local Music, Food, And Silent Auction Items To Benefit Pinckney Library

May 3, 2018

The Pinckney Community Public Library’s 5th annual fundraiser is set. Pinckney in May: Bids, Bites, Beats, and Books is the name for this year’s version of the yearly fundraiser in support of the library.



Music, food, and a silent auction full of items from local and state-wide merchants highlight the event. Popular local act, the Midnight Special Band, will be playing their brand of classic rock and blues from the 70’s. The Huron River Revivalists and Pinckney High School’s Jazz Rats will also perform for the benefit of the library. Food will be available featuring local pizza, while beer and wine will be served at a cash bar. The silent auction features items like season passes to Six Flags Amusement Park, NASCAR tickets for Michigan International Speedway, a wine tasting getaway in Traverse City, and a Waldenwoods Resort membership valued at $1,300. Attendees can also bid on several packages from local merchants including jewelry, car care kits, and gift certificates to many establishments in the area. The Friends of Library have included an iPad to be raffled off. Raffle tickets can be purchased beginning May 11th, up to the day of the event, which is Saturday, May 19th.



Entry to the event is free and it is asked that guests be 21 or older to attend. For more information and a preview of all items up for auction, visit www.pinckneyinmay.weebly.com. (MK)