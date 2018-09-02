Pinckney Library To Host Identity Theft & Fraud Seminar

A presentation will be held in Pinckney this week to educate community members on the issue of identity theft and how to take action against it.



The Attorney General’s Consumer Programs Team will hold the Identity Theft presentation at the Pinckney Community Public Library on Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30pm. The seminar is open to the public and will focus on the signs of identity theft and fraud, how to protect one’s own personal information online and offline, and what to do if you are a victim of identity theft or fraud.



The Pinckney Community Public Library is located at 125 Putnam Street. You’ll find additional event information at the attachment below.