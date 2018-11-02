Vice President of PCS Board Of Education Stepping Down

A member of the Pinckney Community Schools Board of Education who is up for re-election has announced her intent to resign at the end of the calendar year.



Terri Bankes, in a letter to PCS Superintendent Rick Todd and Board of Education President Michelle Crampo, revealed that due to job demands from her outside work she will no longer be able to serve her position on the Board, effective December 31st. Bankes has served on the Board for 10 years, primarily as Treasurer, and currently as Vice President. She spoke on the turnaround the district has made in the past decade, and while she won't be on the Board for the end of it, was proud to be a part of the upswing.



Bankes was heavily involved in Pinckney athletics, especially the Pirate football program. Superintendent Todd said that she has devoted hundreds of hours and raised tens of thousands of dollars for the program over the years. Todd said while Bankes will still be around when her job allows, her presence on the Board will be missed.



Todd said she wanted to get out in front and let people know of her intent so that they wouldn't waste a vote on her. Bankes is on Tuesday's ballot for a 6-year term with Amanda Mortensen, and fellow Board members Bethany Mohr and Mellissa Mueller. Should Bankes be one of the top 2 vote-getters, upon her resignation the Board will have to go through the appointment process to find a replacement to finish her term. (MK)