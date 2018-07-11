Pinckney Village Clerk Moving, Applicants Sought

Applications are being accepted for the next Pinckney Village clerk.



Longtime Pinckney Village Clerk Amy Salowitz is moving out of state with her family and says it’s bittersweet because she will definitely miss the small town she has grown to love. Salowitz says it’s an exciting time to be in Pinckney and she’s very proud of what the community has been able to do in the last few years, and her part in that. Salowitz says she would not want to leave it in a situation set up to fail so she intends to stay on through the end of the year, possibly longer, to help train whoever is hired because it’s not your typical job. Salowitz says after notifying the Village council and staff, it was decided to get going with the search so they would have an opportunity to find the right candidate but also time to train with Salowtiz so they’re not jumping into an unknown job.



Since it is not an elected but appointed role, technically applicants do not have to reside in the Village “proper” but Salowitz says it’s much more helpful if someone is local and knows the community because that’s a big part of the job. She tells WHMI the job is not what many would think and it’s different from other municipal clerk positions. She says Putnam Township handles elections but the clerk handles more things driven by the services the Village provides like sewer, water, planning and zoning. Salowitz says applicants should be able to handle multiple tasks at the same time as there’s a lot juggling but also be very organized and involved in the community.



Salowtiz anticipates most applicant will likely not be coming from a municipal or government setting or have that experience. In cover letters, she encourages applicants to address their transferable skills, what they think would work well from previous experience and why they want to make that change. Salary will be based on experience and qualifications and Salowitz encourages anyone with questions to call or email her.



Applications and resumes are being accepted through 4pm on Thursday, August 2nd. She says they hope to have a good pool of quality candidates by that time so they can conduct interviews in mid-August. A job description and application are available on the Village of Pinckney website. That link is provided. (JM)