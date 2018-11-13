Pinckney Village Trustee Candidates Sought

November 13, 2018

Applications are still being sought for a vacant trustee position on the Pinckney Village Council.



Trustees Kayla Dombrowski and Tom Pais did not run for re-election and Monday night served as their final meeting on Council. They were presented with plaques recognizing their service, although Pais will remain on the planning commission. There were more open seats than candidates who filed in the November 6th general election, and Ted Kinczkowski Jr. was elected to one of the open seats. Applications are still being sought to fill the second, which carries a two year term. Candidates must be a registered voter in the Village of Pinckney and current on taxes. Applications should be returned to the clerk at Village Hall or by email to clerk@villageofpinckney.org. The goal is to make an appointment at the December 10th meeting, if qualified candidates are available. Council President Linda Lavey tells WHMI soon would be good because they’re running short one member. She feels the most important thing is that whoever applies cares for the community, and that they live in the village. If someone fits those criteria, then Lavey says they can work with them.



A link to the application and information is on the Village website. That link is provided. Meanwhile the newly elected Kinczkowski, who was present at Monday night’s meeting, will be sworn in before the December 10th meeting. Prior to that meeting at 5:30pm, a retirement party will be held for longtime Clerk Amy Salowitz, who is moving out of state.(JM)