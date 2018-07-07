Pinckney Woman Appointed To State Panel

A Livingston County woman has been appointed to a state panel overseeing the implementation of Michigan’s medical marijuana laws.



On Thursday, Lorri White of Pinckney was appointed by Gov. Rick Snyder to the Marihuana Advisory Panel. White is the owner and operator of Lakeland Laboratories, located on Pettysville Road, providing full service chemical analysis for environmental, industrial and hazardous waste industries and medical marijuana analyses. She holds an associate degree from Ferris State College and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Eastern Michigan University. She will represent safety compliance facilities.



Housed within the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) and established by the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA), the 17-member panel was created to make recommendations to the LARA and to the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board concerning the administration, implementation and enforcement of the MMFLA and the Marihuana Tracking Act. White’s term will expire in December of 2019. (JK)