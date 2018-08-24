Pinckney Woman Charged In Embezzlement Case

August 24, 2018

A Pinckney woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly embezzling from her employer, a small electrical company.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger is facing ten charges in 14A-1 District Court in Ann Arbor for allegedly embezzling from Stein Electric in Manchester. The counts include embezzlement between $50,000 to $99,999, embezzlement by an agent or trustee between $1,000 and $19,999, possession of a financial transaction device, illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device, stealing or retaining a financial transaction device without consent, and five counts of uttering and publishing.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted the investigation. Assistant Post Commander/Lieutenant Mario Gonzalez tells WHMI the alleged embezzlement appears to have occurred over three years, beginning in 2015. He says it’s a small family owned business and Sindlinger was the company accountant. After she was terminated, he says the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies. An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger. She is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference August 30th. (JM)