Pinckney Woman Heads To Trial On Embezzlement Charges

November 12, 2018

A Pinckney woman is now heading to trial on multiple charges for allegedly embezzling from her employer, a small electrical company.



Tracey Lynn Sindlinger is charged with ten counts involving her alleged embezzlement from Stein Electric in Manchester. At a preliminary exam last month in 14A District Court in Ann Arbor, she was bound over for trial to Washtenaw County Trial Court where a pretrial hearing will be held December 17th.



Michigan State Police at the Brighton Post conducted the investigation, which reportedly uncovered an embezzlement scheme that occurred over a three year period, beginning in 2015. Sindlinger was the company accountant at the small family owned business. After she was terminated, authorities say the owners went through records and noticed discrepancies. An investigation commenced, which resulted in the criminal charges and an arrest warrant being issued for Sindlinger, who remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. (JK)