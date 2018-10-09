Pink Party Proceeds To Help Purchase Ultrasound Unit

A check for the improvement of local cancer treatment options was presented to St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital by the Howell Pink Party.



Every year, the Pink Party takes over Howell’s downtown area for one night in June, allowing women who buy passports to take advantage of special deals at local businesses as well as attractions and services, all with the goal of increasing funding for breast cancer treatment and research in Livingston County. Pink Party Executive Director and President Diana Biermann recently presented an $18,500 check to officials from St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital. The money will go toward breast imaging services, including the purchase of a new ultrasound unit.



From left, Karen Gerkin, Mammographer; Julie Stokosa, Mammography Imaging Specialist; Diana Biermann, President of The Pink Party; Andrea Barksdale, Breast Imaging Manager and John O'Malley, President , St. Joseph Mercy Livingston & Brighton, pose in one of the mammography rooms at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston hospital. (JK)