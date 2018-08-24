Police Identify Whitmore Lake Man Killed By Street Racers

August 24, 2018

Police continue to search for a second suspect in the hit and run death of a Whitmore Lake man on Wednesday.



The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Michael Lachance was pulling out of a diner onto Ecorse Road in Ypsilanti Township just before 11am Wednesday, when his Ford Fusion was hit by two speeding vehicles. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses say the Audi and Chrysler 300 were speeding to pass each other at the time on the road.



Sheriff's spokesman Derrick Jackson said that after colliding with Lachance’s car, both motorists kept going but crashed, with one of the vehicles hitting three parked cars at a gas station on the north side of the road. Both drivers fled on foot. Investigators apprehended the driver of the Chrysler 300, a 31-year-old Ypsilanti resident, a short time later.



The Audi driver remains on the run. Police believe he is 25-year-old Duane Che Cochran, and are seeking the public’s help to locate him. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711 or 1-800-SPEAK UP. (JK)