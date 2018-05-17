National Poppy Day Honors Veterans

May 17, 2018

Honor and support veterans past and present with a special flower on a commemorative day coming up.



The American Legion Family is celebrating National Poppy Day on Friday, May 25th. The Family is made up of members from the American Legion, American Legion Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. This coming weekend, members of the Brighton Family will be around town distributing the flowers. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday they will be outside of the Brighton Kroger’s, Busch’s, Harley Davidson , and the 7-11 at Pleasant Valley Road and Grand River from 9am until 4pm.



The red poppy, being the memorial flower of the American Legion Family, symbolizes blood shed during battle. It gained its significance following the publication of the wartime poem In Flanders Field. The poem was written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae who penned it while serving on the front line during World War I.



Wearing a poppy on National Poppy Day helps bring remembrance to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, while also supporting the future of veterans, active-duty military, and their families. The American Legion requests that the person receiving the flower make a donation that will help with funding of their programming and support of local veterans and who may come across medical and financial needs. (MK)