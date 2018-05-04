Postal Worker Injured By Falling Tree In South Lyon

May 4, 2018

A tree fell on a U.S. postal worker delivering mail this morning in South Lyon.



The postal worker was delivering mail around 11:45am in the 100-200 block of North Wells Street when he was struck by a falling tree caused by the high winds, trapping him. South Lyon Police Lt. Chris Sovik tells WHMI the postal worker was successfully extricated by the South Lyon Fire Department and then transported to Novi Providence Park Hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. The man was said to be conscious, breathing and talking before being transported. Sovik says they contacted the hospital to check on the man and he is going to be fine. He was last listed in stable condition.



Meanwhile, the high winds are toppling trees and power lines, cutting power to more than 230,000 homes and businesses. There are scattered power outages reported throughout Livingston County. Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working to restore service but exact restoration times vary by region. Both utilities remind people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires and anything they may be touching. There have also been various reports of downed trees throughout the county due to the high winds. Motorists should use caution when traveling due to blowing debris but also tree hazards in more rural areas locally. Photo: South Lyon Fire Department. (JM)