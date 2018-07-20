PPHH Chamber Candidate Forum Set For Monday

July 20, 2018

Area voters will have another opportunity to hear from candidates for local offices at a candidate forum set next week.



The Pinckney/Putnam/Hamburg/Hell Chamber of Commerce is hosting a "Meet the Candidates" forum on Monday, July 23rd at 6pm at the Hamburg Township offices on Merrill Road. Each candidate will be given 5 minutes to introduce themselves and their platform. They will then respond to questions submitted by attendees. The event will be moderated by Rick Beaudin, chairman of the board for the PPHH Chamber.



Candidates have been invited for all contested positions in the August 7th primary, including the four people running for a newly created position on the 44th Circuit Court; Dennis Brewer, Monica Copeland, Suzanne Geddis and Tara Pearson. Also featured will be the GOP primary battle for the 6th District Livingston County Board of Commissioners featuring incumbent Bob Bezotte and challenge Steve Williams.



The event will be broadcast live on Channel 191 on Charter Cable in Hamburg, Pinckney and Putnam Township. It will also be rebroadcasted regularly prior to the election. A live stream will also be available. Questions can be sent to Rick Beaudin at Rick@PinckneyPirate.com (JK)