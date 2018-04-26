Prescribed Burn Underway At Island Lake Recreation Area

A prescribed burn took place at the Island Lake State Recreation Area.



WHMI received multiple reports of large billowing smoke from listeners traveling in the Green Oak Township and Brighton areas today, although there was no cause for alarm. Bob Clancy with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Stewardship Unit says two prescribed burns were to take place at the rec area today, with one fully completed this afternoon. Clancy tells WHMI several burns are scheduled at various state recreation areas this spring during the month of April and the end of May. Additional burns are planned at Island Lake, as well as the Brighton and Highland Recreation Areas. There are no specific dates and times, as it depends on when conditions are appropriate.



Photo: MDNR. (JM)