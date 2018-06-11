Applications Sought For Brighton Principal Shopping District Board

June 11, 2018

pplications are being accepted from Brighton city residents interested in serving on the Principal Shopping District board.



All applicants must be representatives of a business located within the Principal Shopping District or a resident of the City of Brighton. A map of the boundaries is available on the City website. The Principal Shopping District Board is a nine-member board that oversees the promotion of the Downtown Brighton. The new board member would serve a three-year term.



Those interested in sitting on the board should send a letter of interest and resume by close of business on Friday, July 6th to skopekb@brightoncity.org, subject line: PSD Application. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Brandon Skopek, Assistant to the City Manager/DDA Coordinator at skopekb@brightoncity.org or (810) 225-8019. (JM)