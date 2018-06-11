pplications are being accepted from Brighton city residents interested in serving on the Principal Shopping District board.

All applicants must be representatives of a business located within the Principal Shopping District or a resident of the City of Brighton. A map of the boundaries is available on the City website. The Principal Shopping District Board is a nine-member board that oversees the promotion of the Downtown Brighton. The new board member would serve a three-year term.

Those interested in sitting on the board should send a letter of interest and resume by close of business on Friday, July 6th to skopekb@brightoncity.org, subject line: PSD Application. Anyone with questions is asked to contact Brandon Skopek, Assistant to the City Manager/DDA Coordinator at skopekb@brightoncity.org or (810) 225-8019. (JM)