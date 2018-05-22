Program Will Focus On Latest Trends In Drug Use Prevention

May 22, 2018

Preventing drug use by minors will be the main focus of a special award winning presentation this week in Brighton.



Tall Cop Says Stop is a program created by 6-foot-9-inch police officer Jermaine Galloway who is regarded as an expert in evolving drug and alcohol trends. Believing that “You can’t stop what you don’t know,” Galloway has made it his mission to educate and train others to help fight against substance abuse across the country.



This Thursday, program instructor and trainer Ryan “Buzz” Buzzini will be at the 2|42 Church in Brighton from 9am until 3pm to hold the event. Buzzini has served in law enforcement for 29 years, including 15 as a police officer. He is a qualified Drug Recognition Expert Instructor who is trained in the signs and symptoms of legal and illegal drug use. Buzzini has also served on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force and is a DEA Task Force member focusing on fraudulent prescription pill abuse. At the event he will share his expertise on the rise and widespread usage of designer drugs, opioids, herbal drugs, and marijuana.



Buzzini will also educate on drug trafficking, street level usage, and the associated items used and involved within the drug user’s culture. This event is free and open to everyone, but registration is required. For more information, or to register, follow the link below. (JK)