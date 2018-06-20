Property Sale Will Fund Middle School Safety Upgrades

June 20, 2018

Fenton schools will use proceeds from a land sale for security upgrades.



The 3.5 acre parcel on Owen Road, next to the high school’s football field, will be put out to bid for the purpose of being sold. The Tri-County Times quotes Superintendent Adam Hartley as saying the school board voted to restrict the revenue from the sale of the Owen Road property for security upgrades at Andrew G. Schmidt Middle School and the Ellen Street Campus.



Safety audits were completed at each facility and found security gaps at the middle school, especially in regards to the entrance, which is located by the cafeteria and gymnasiums. A new entrance will allow for a more secure access point by moving foot traffic away from students and staff. The plan is to transform the current middle school office into three classrooms, including a science lab.



The sale bids on the property are due June 28th. They will then be reviewed by the district’s finance committee, which will make a recommendation to the board in the early fall. It’s anticipated that construction on the entrance relocation would take place during the summer of 2020 so as to be ready for the start of school that fall. (JK)