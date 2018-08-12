Public Comment Sought For 2019 Grant

August 12, 2018

Public comment is now being accepted on the Oakland Livingston Human Services Agency’s 2019 fiscal year grant.



The Community Services Block Grant is expected to total nearly $1.6 million and be utilized in Oakland and Livingston counties to help low income, elderly, and residents with disabilities in the two counties become more self-sufficient and to improve their quality of life. The grant will assist OLHSA to secure resources that increase or improve the condition of housing, nutrition, health, employment, income management, emergency services, education, linkages to other programs, and self-sufficiency.



The review and comment period is open now through Monday, August 20th. Anyone who wants to review or comment the proposed plan should contact OLHSA Chief Executive Office, on 196 Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Pontiac Mi 48342 or by calling (248) 209-2763 between 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday. (EO/JK)