Public Input Sought On Hamburg Township 2020 Master Plan Update

June 21, 2018

Hamburg Township is seeking public input on the community’s master plan update.



Hamburg Township had a 2020 Master Plan Update booth at the Family Fun Fest last weekend. Planning and Zoning Director Scott Pacheco says the event was a great kickoff to summer but also to start the public outreach portion of the 2020 Master Plan Update. He says planning and zoning staff and master plan steering committee members had a great time meeting and talking with people about the future of Hamburg Township. For those that weren’t able to stop by the booth, Pacheco says there will be other opportunities this summer to get opinions heard and they’re excited to hear about what they want Hamburg Township to be.



Residents and business owners are encouraged to start by visiting the Hamburg Township 2020 Master Plan webpage and fill out a community survey. The link is provided. Individuals can also stop by the Hamburg Township offices for a hard copy of the community survey to fill out and submit. (JM)