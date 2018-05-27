Putnam Twp. Fire Department To Host 2018 Kids Safety Camp

May 27, 2018

A local fire department is hosting a free summer Kids Safety Day Camp and registration is underway.



The camp is being put on by the Putnam Township Fire Department, in conjunction with the Hamburg Township Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, the Pinckney Police Department, and the American Red Cross. It will run August 14th through 16th, from 9am to 3:30pm. Kid Sake Early Learning Center will be on-site to provide day care before and after from 7am to 5pm. Kids ages 8-14 are invited to attend but need to register by May 31st as space is limited. The camp is free to attend. It will feature various activities and games, fire safety, first aid, stranger danger, a bike safety course, police child ID kits and disaster preparedness among others.



Those interested can register through the link provided. (JM)