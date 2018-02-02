Online Fundraising Campaign To Get Van For Quadriplegic Milford Van

February 2, 2018

Online fundraising efforts are underway to help get a quadriplegic Milford man back on the road again.



A GoFundMe account has been set up for 56-year-old David Watson. He suffered a broken neck from a diving accident at a friend's house at the age of 18 - an accident that left him a quadriplegic, paralyzed from the chest down. In the years following, he managed by using manual wheelchairs and vans with modest conversions to accommodate his mobility needs. Watson’s wheelchair-accessible van, a 2004 GMC, was then involved in a car deer crash. It continues to break down and is no longer considered safe for transportation to doctor appointments or to be active in the community.



Watson’s lifelong friend David Muhleck of Fenton organized the GoFundMe account to help raise the estimated cost for a new van with needed modifications to help improve Watson’s overall quality of life. Muhleck told the Tri-County Times that having a mode of transportation is crucial for Watson but especially when it comes to attending sporting events such as football and hockey games, which give him a sense of normalcy that many take for granted.



The cost of a side-entry properly equipped van is estimated at $50,000. Nearly $15,000 has been raised since December. A link to the “Get David On The Road Again” GoFundMe page is provided. (JM)