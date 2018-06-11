Work Begins Today That Will Close Brighton Lake Road At Railroad Crossing

June 11, 2018

The CSX Railroad will be performing maintenance work on the Brighton Lake Road railroad crossing in Brighton this week. This work will be a complete reconstruction of the crossing, and as a result, Brighton Lake Road will be closed at the crossing in both directions. The closure is scheduled to begin this morning, June 11, and continue through Thursday, June 14, weather permitting.



City DPW Director Marcel Goch tells WHMI it’s actually a blessing in disguise that the 2nd St. project is starting a week late, because the fact that the railroad crossing is being done the week before will result in fewer traffic disruptions. Last year CSX performed reconstruction work on the West Main St. crossing to make it smoother, and the Third St. crossing is this year’s project. Goch asks that motorists who normally use Brighton Lake Road in the city of Brighton follow the posted detour. TT