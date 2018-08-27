Readiness Expo Return To Howell Next Month

The largest free preparedness event in Michigan is coming back to Howell next month.



The Family Readiness Expo is set for Saturday, September 8th at the Livingston County EMS Building beginning at 9:30am. Organizers say it has become increasingly important for residents to be prepared in the event of a weather event or other disaster in which first responders from the county, state or federal level may be delayed in providing assistance. 16 speakers will give presentations over the 8 hour day in 2 different classrooms. Sheriff Mike Murphy will host in one classroom, with Retired U.S. Army Ranger Jim Rutherford in the other.



While parents are participating in the discussions, kids can take free tours of the U of M Survival Flight helicopter and jet, along with ambulances, firetrucks and a sheriff’s tactical vehicle. The event is free with free shuttle service to and from the event. More information can be found online through the link below, (JK)