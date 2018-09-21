Walk To Celebrate Recovery, Crush Stigma Of Addiction

Downtown Howell will be the site this weekend for a family friendly event to celebrate recovery and break down the stigma of addiction.



Wake Up Livingston is holding the 2nd annual Recovery Walk at the Historic Howell Courthouse this Sunday morning. From 11am to 1:30pm individuals in recovery, family members, and recovery allies are invited to participate in the walk and several other activities surrounding it.



Rebecca Raether of Unite to Face Addiction Michigan is three and a half years into recovery from alcohol addiction. She told WHMI she is excited to represent and show the community that recovery happens. She said there are people in recovering in the community everywhere, in all walks of life, and of all social statuses. She encouraged people to “…recover out loud and live out loud, and not live in the shadows. When you hide in the shadows, that’s where stigma is created.”



There will be a sign making station at the courthouse for people who want to carry a poster with a message about recovery as they walk. Guest speakers will be on-hand to share their stories following the walk. There will also be free food, water, and a limited number of t-shirts. The Big Red Barrel will be on-site for anyone wishing to properly dispose of leftover prescription medications. Participation is free and open to the public. (MK)