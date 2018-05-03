Recycle Hazardous Household Items And Electronics At Upcoming Events

May 3, 2018

A number of large recycling opportunities will be available to Livingston County residents over the next few months. With many people spring cleaning this time of year, disposing of old junk can become a problem. For those interested in doing away with it in an ecological fashion there are a series of events beginning soon and running into the fall. This Saturday, from 9am to noon, in Howell is the first for those looking to get rid of household hazardous items. This includes chemicals from bath, kitchen, garage, auto, and garden. Sharp items, fluorescent tubes, batteries, thermometers, aerosol cans and more will also be accepted. Items not accepted are latex paint, containers larger than 5 gallons, propane tanks larger than 1 pound, tires, radioactive material, biohazardous waste, and explosives or ammunition. An appointment is required, after which the location will be revealed to the resident. If this Saturday is too soon, a similar event will be held in Green Oak Township on July 28th, and another in Howell on September 22nd. Register by calling (517) 545-9609.



Residents and small business owners will also have 2 opportunities to get rid of their e-waste. This includes televisions, computers, cell phones, game systems, microwaves and more. The first of these events is on May 19th, with other happening October 6th. It will take place at the Livingston County East Complex in Howell from 9am to 1pm. No appointment is required for this location.



A spare tire recycling event is happening on August 18th, from 9am to 1pm. Livingston County residents wishing to dispose of passenger or light truck tires can do so after pre-registering. Call (517) 545-9609 or email solidwaste@livgov.com to do so. Limit 10 tires per residential address.



Visit www.livgov.com/dpw for more information. (MK)