Recycle Unwanted Electronics At Free Event

October 3, 2018

An opportunity to properly recycle used and unwanted electronics is coming up. The Livingston County Solid Waste Program has scheduled an electronic waste collection event this Saturday from 9am until 1pm. It will take place in the parking lot at the East Complex of the Livingston County Offices located at 2300 East Grand River in Howell.



This is a free opportunity for Livingston County residents and small businesses with fewer than 10 employees to safely recycle unwanted electronics such as televisions, computers, printers, monitors, and laptops. The event is made possible through a grant from Chem-Trend Inc. in cooperation with the Livingston County Drain Commissioner – Solid Waste Program.



For more information, call (517) 545-9609, or email solidwaste@livgov.com. A list of acceptable items can be found at www.livgov.com/dpw. (MK)