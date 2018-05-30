Red Cross In Need Of Blood To Fight Summer Shortage

May 30, 2018

The American Red Cross is asking for donors to step up and help prevent a summer blood shortage.



The Red Cross reports that while approximately 38% of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10% actually do. Beginning around Memorial Day each year they tend to see a steep drop-off in donations. While busy summer schedules, vacations, and school breaks can occupy donor’s times, the Red Cross wants to remind people that accidents and emergencies don’t take a summer break. All blood types are needed, but the one in greatest demand from hospitals is Type O.



The Red Cross offers this advice to help make the experience of giving blood better for both new and current donors: Eat a healthy meal, including iron-rich foods leading up to the donation, and drink an extra 16 ounces of liquid both before and after. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow.



When donating, bring a blood donor card, picture ID, or 2 other forms of identification to the donation site. You can also complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to help save time. Appointments to give blood can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.



Upcoming Donation Opportunities:

Howell

5/30/2018: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Livingston County American Red Cross, 1372 W. Grand River Avenue



Brighton

5/31/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., American Spirit Centre, 10590 E. Grand River

6/1/2018: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy, 1032 Karl Greimel Drive



Howell

6/4/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1230 Bower Street

6/7/2018: 1 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St. John Catholic Church, 2099 North Hacker Road

6/8/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Chilson Hills Church, 4440 Brighton Road



Pinckney

6/11/2018: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Hamburg Twp Fire Department, 3666 East M-36

(MK)