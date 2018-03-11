Red Cross In Need Of Blood To Keep Supplies Stocked

October 26, 2018

The Red Cross is in need of healthy blood donors as flu season picks up.

With influenza activity coming into full swing and hurricanes down south , the American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood to ensure a strong supply for patients-in-need. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, after hurricanes Florence and Michael forced 200 blood drives to be cancelled. This resulted in the loss of approximately 7,000 units of blood and platelets that went uncollected. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well. If a donor has had a flu shot this season and is both symptom and fever-free, there is no waiting period to give.



There are four opportunities to give blood in Brighton and Howell in the first two weeks of November. They are:



Brighton: 11/3/18; 9:45am – 3:15pm, Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church

Howell: 11/5/18; 1pm – 6:45pm, Oak Grove United Methodist Church

Howell: 11/9/18; 11am – 3:45pm, St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital

Brighton: 11/13/18; 12pm – 5:45pm, First Presbyterian Church



For more information on donating, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. (MK)