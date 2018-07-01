Red Cross Seeks Summer Donations

July 1, 2018

The American Red Cross of Livingston County is urging blood donors to fill missing types to prevent summer shortages.



The organization has been running a #missingtype movement attempting to show the importance of filling empty hospital shelves with missing blood types. The Red Cross says that thousands have donated, but more are needed to ensure the blood types don’t disappear, especially around holidays like Independence Day, when donations often don’t keep pace with patient needs.



In Livingston County there are a few donation times and dates between Monday, July 2nd and Saturday, July 7th where those who donate will get an exclusive Red Cross missing types t-shirt, while supplies last.



But officials stress that there are always additional opportunities to give blood. Information on how to schedule an appointment and more donation times can be found online at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.



Times and dates of donation centers are located in the PDF attached. (EO/JK)