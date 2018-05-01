Fire Weather Warning In Effect For Livingston County

May 1, 2018

Livingston County residents are being advised of high fire danger today and should restrict outdoor burning.



The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for all of southeast Michigan, which will be in effect from noon until 8pm. That means any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to steady winds and wind gusts, rising temperatures and low relative humidity. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged, with many local fire departments instituting burn bans. Officials say conditions over the next few days will actually be right for grass and field fires to spread more quickly. Area residents should contact their local department before considering any sort of outside burning to make sure it is allowed. Residents should also avoid discarding lit cigarettes in grass or mulch.



Statewide, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says they’re currently seeing a significant increase in wildfire activity. The DNR has also canceled plans for prescribed burns today. (JM)