Registration Starts This Week For Major Career Fair Aimed At High Schoolers

August 13, 2018

A career fair designed for high school students will be held later this year with registration set to start this week.



MiCareerQuest of Southeast Michigan is the largest career exploration experience for public and private high school students ever been planned for Southeast Michigan. It is set for November 28th at The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, with nearly 10,000 high school students from Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties expected to attend.



Students will be meeting with working professionals in a variety of fields. In addition, they’ll be able to touch, feel, and work with equipment, tools and technology used by people every day in a range of in-demand jobs. Advanced manufacturing, construction, health sciences and information technology are among the careers areas being represented. Registration for MiCareerQuest Southeast begins this Wednesday, August 15th. You’ll find the link below. (EO/JK)