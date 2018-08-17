Remains From 1997 Crash Wreckage Identified As Howell Couple

August 17, 2018

Aircraft wreckage discovered in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is confirmed to be that of a Livingston County couple missing since 1997.



Mackinac County Sheriff Scott Strait said Thursday the remains have been positively identified as those of missing couple Mark and Janet Davies. The single-engine Piper PA-28 that 45-year-old Mark Davies was piloting took off September 14th, 1997 from Drummond Island in Lake Huron and was headed to Howell. A four-day search at the time failed to find the remains of the couple or the plane. The NTSB at the time concluded the airplane was presumed to have been destroyed and the pilot and passenger were presumed to have sustained fatal injuries. It was a huge mystery to everyone in the local community, including Davies family and staff at Scranton Middle School in Brighton where Janet worked as an art teacher.



The wreckage was discovered on July 11th in the Hiawatha National Forest near St. Ignace in what was describe as a very remote and wooded area, which made it difficult for investigators to inspect the site. Strait says the National Transportation Safety Board has completed its on-site investigation. (JM)